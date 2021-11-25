Panhandle officers give tips on holiday shopping safety

A lone shopper pushes a cart past a display for Christmas sales in a Costco warehouse late Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With ‘Black Friday’ approaching the High Plains fast, the Panhandle Auto Burglary & Theft Unit offered tips on how to keep safe during the holiday shopping season.

As annual sales are set up for Friday, officers asked the community to “please be safe and smart and do your part to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of an automobile crime,” with tips including: