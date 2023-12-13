RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Panhandle man was found guilty of three counts of “Indecency with a Child by Contact” and sentenced to a total of 75 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to the DA’s Office, Dwayne Netterville was investigated in 2021 after one of the people impacted reported to law enforcement that they had been sexually groped by Netterville as a teenager in 2016 and 2017. During the investigation, said the office, three other people came forward to report that they had also allegedly been harmed by Netterville, and testified during the trial while their individual cases are pending in Potter County.

After a four-day trial, Netterville was found guilty by the jury and sentenced to 25 years in prison for each of the three counts, which are expected to run concurrently. The DA’s Office noted he will be eligible for parole after serving half of the sentence.

Further, the DA’s Office noted that delayed reports for sexual assault cases “are very common.” While not every reported case can be prosecuted, the office still encouraged those impacted to come forward to be connected to resources and assistance.

“Although we cannot prosecute every case that has a delayed report, when we have enough evidence to go forward we will prosecute to the full extent of our abilities,” said Randall County District Attorney Robert Love, “We are thankful that in this case the jury understood the nature of delayed reports and returned a conviction in this matter. “