Panhandle ISD closes, dismisses students after power outage

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Panhandle Independent School District confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that classes were dismissed Wednesday morning after power outages impacted school facilities.

During the regular Wednesday school day, after students were dismissed, Panhandle High School updated its exam schedule for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday 3rd – 7:57 – 9:00 6th – 9:30 – 10:30 4th – 11:30 – 12:30 7th – 1:30 – 2:30



Friday 1st – 7:57 – 9:00 5th – 9:30 – 10:30 8th – 11:00 – 12:00



High Plains officials warned previously regarding the impacts of critically harsh winds due for the area Wednesday, triggering a “Red Flag” warning for many counties.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.