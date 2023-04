WHITE DEER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District hosted a forum Wednesday for people who are running for the board of directors.

The forum was held at their district offices in White Deer. The following candidates will be on the ballot in the upcoming general elections including Dennis Babcock, David Hodges, West Stockett, and Jimmy Osborn.

They are running for two open seats on the board of directors.