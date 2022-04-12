AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses Committee will be accepting scholarship applications from nursing students who are enrolled in a nursing program for the Fall of 2022, the committee announced.

According to the committee, applicants must live in one of the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle and be attending Amarillo College, Clarendon College, West Texas A&M University, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo. In addition, students must have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.0.

According to the committee, a $2,000 scholarship will be awarded in each of the following areas:

Enrolled in an ADN program (3 scholarships awarded in this group)

Enrolled in a traditional (generic) track BSN program (3 scholarships awarded in the group)

Enrolled in an RN to BSN program

Enrolled in a second-degree BSN program or veteran to BSN program

Enrolled in a Master’s Degree program with a major in nursing

Enrolled in a Doctoral Degree program with a major in nursing

Visit the Panhandle Great 25 Nurses website to apply by 5:00 p.m. on May 2.