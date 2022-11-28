AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Area Foundation announced Monday afternoon that its goal for the 2022 Panhandle Gives campaign has been surpassed. This comes as residents have one more day to donate to the campaign, which lasts through “Giving Tuesday.”

According to the Panhandle Gives website, 102% of the goal has been reached as of 3:45 p.m. Monday. More than $5.29 million has been raised for 192 nonprofit organizations, surpassing the original goal of $5.2 million.

Officials with the foundation recently celebrated the goal being surpassed on a Facebook live stream. During the live stream, Clay Stribling, the president and chief executive officer of the foundation, said that the results of the campaign so far show that the Texas Panhandle is one of the most generous regions of the United States, showing that residents give as much as they can to area nonprofits.

“We’re so excited. We’re so happy for the nonprofits of the Texas Panhandle,” Stribling said. “We could not be prouder of the donors in our community and I’m very excited for what the next two days are going to bring.”

Officials encouraged residents to continue to give, stressing the importance of giving to local nonprofits which have not hit the $250 mark or those organizations that have not hit their goal yet. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, nonprofits that raise at least $250 will receive a percentage match for the total amount from the Amarillo Area Foundation’s Amplification Fund, which consists of money from foundations, corporate sponsors and individual donors.

Offline giving for the 2022 Panhandle Gives campaign ends when the banks close on Tuesday, officials said. However, online giving is expected to continue through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. More information, along with the most up-to-date figures, can be found on the Panhandle Gives website.