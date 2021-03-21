Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is World Down Syndrome Day, and the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild celebrated the occasion with burgers, hot dogs, games and fellowship at Church of Christ at the Colonies.

This was the first time all of the families have been able to celebrate loved ones with Down syndrome in almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve all heard of Down syndrome, but what exactly is it? According to the CDC website, typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes. However, babies born with Down syndrome have an extra copy of one of these chromosomes, also known as chromosome 21. The medical term for having an extra copy of a chromosome is ‘trisomy.’ Down syndrome is also referred to as Trisomy 21.

Around 95% of people with Down syndrome have Trisomy 21. With this type of Down syndrome, each cell in the body has three separate copies of chromosome 21 instead of the usual two copies. Hence the name ‘Trisomy 21’, hence the numbers 3-21, which in month and day terms translates into March 21.

Jeff Medford, Treasurer for PDSG, said with last years event being canceled because of the pandemic, this year’s event was even more special.

“This is really a day of celebration. This is our coming out party from COVID,” said Medford. In the last couple of months, many of us have been able to get the vaccine and feel much more secure. Fortunately in Amarillo, we’ve been able to go to school some, but pretty much every other activity that we could usually participate in, including our own events, like Christmas parties, have been canceled. Special Olympics hasn’t been going on, which is one of our biggest physical outings that we get to do, many of the school activities have curtailed, we haven’t been able to gather with our friends as much as we can.”

The day served as a way to make more people aware of Down syndrome, what it is, and how to support families of loved ones diagnosed with it. Although their diagnosis may be different, our likenesses are closer and more common than you might think.

“All of our activities are free, we like eating, they usually involve food,” said Medford. “And playing lots of games…Why would you not come out and get to play with Philip and his friends and have a good time, be inclusive and celebrate our likenesses.”

As for Philip, his favorite thing to eat today, “hamburgers.”

Another big part of the celebration, the Easter egg hunt. And trust us, these young people had a blast. For as much as the day was to get together with friends and have fun, for parents like Yessenia Padilla, it was more about celebrating their blessings, like her blessing, three-year-old Aiden.

“I’d say blessed with someone with Down syndrome. I would say don’t let their diagnosis limit your child, they are not their diagnosis,” said Padilla. “They can be anything that they want to be, they can do anything that they want to do. Within time, they will do anything anybody else can do. Don’t let the diagnosis define them. They are not their diagnosis, and they’ll prove that throughout their lifetime.”

To learn more about the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild, including a schedule of their upcoming activities and how you can be more involved, follow them on Facebook, or visit their website, pdsg.org.