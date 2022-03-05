AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cars of all makes and models filled the Amarillo Civic Center for the 37th annual Make-a-Wish Car Show with all the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish North Texas to help with their mission.

Make-a-Wish Car Show chairman Barry Henson said the car show has grown immensely since the first year they put it on. Going from 100 cars and two vendors to over 300 cars and 40 vendors. He said the show has come a long way.

The Make-a-Wish Car Show is put on by the Panhandle Council of Car Clubs, which consists of 20 plus car clubs of the High Plains.

Henson added that it makes you feel happy to see people walking around enjoying looking at all the great cars. Henson said his favorite part of the show is when the doors open and people walk in.

“When everybody starts walking in and knowing that people want to be here and help the Make-a-Wish Foundation,” said Henson.

David Reese has been participating in the car show for over 20 years and said he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I do this every year. It’s a good cause. It’s for the kids. It’s for a good reason,” said Reese.

Henson said on top of the real cars on display, there is also a model car contest that will be happening this weekend.

If you missed the car show Saturday, don’t worry. Doors open Sunday at 10 AM and tickets are only $7.