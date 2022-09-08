AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVS) announced that the Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo is set to receive $800,000 on Sept. 12 as part of its over $2.8 million grant presentation.

TVS detailed that in addition to the Panhandle Community Services, seven other organizations will receive a piece of the million-dollar grant money with the TVC Commissioner and Marine Corps veteran Mike Hernandez presenting the checks to the organizations in Lubbock.

The grants, according to TVS, will provide supportive services, including financial assistance, legal services, and mortgage assistance, to around 1,500 veterans along with their surviving spouses and dependents in the FVA Panhandle Region.

Grant recipients, according to TVC, will include the following:

Panhandle Community Services: $800,000 General Assistance Grant Housing For Texas Heroes

Rusted and Weathered, Inc.: $30,000 The Housing for Texas Heroes Grant

Hale County Meals on Wheels: $75,000 General Assistance Grant

Refuge Services: $200,000 Veterans Mental Health Grant

Central Texas Opportunities inc., dba Cornerstone Community Action Agency: $300,000 General Assistance Grant

Rolling Plains Management Corporation: $600,000 General Assistance Grant Housing for Texas Heroes Grant

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement: $300,000 General Assistance Grant

West Texas Counseling & Guidance: $500,000 Veterans Mental Health Grant



TVC added that these grants were approved by the commission in May as part of an overall grant program that delegates over $31.47 million to over 120 organizations across Texas.

Veterans can visit tvc.texas.gov/grants/fund to find organizations that will provide assistance in their area.