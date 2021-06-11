Panhandle Community Services receive grant from City of Amarillo to paint a mural

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Community Services (PCS) has received a partial grant from the City of Amarillo to paint a mural on their Amarillo office building, according to the City of Amarillo.

The city stated that an “investment in public art is a vital part of our city’s goals to enhance the city’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation of the value of art, create civic pride, reduce blight, and encourage tourism.”

PCS has commissioned Blank Spaces which is a local non-profit, under the leadership of Shawn Kennedy and Shando O’Neill, along with their group of interns who are mainly from Caprock High School.

The organization has invited the community to help them paint the mural on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday June 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Christy Hilbert, Communications Director of PCS, explained the importance of the project for the community.

“Our goal is to create, through artistic expression, a reminder that we are a community that cares about its people and fosters a spirit of resilience. It will represent roadmaps of success and celebrate those who have braved those steps and now stand on the other side as a beacon to others. The project will be easily accessible and widely viewed from 8th Ave.”

“PCS, like our clients, is a blank canvas ready to tell a story of overcoming,” Executive Director of PCS, Magi York stated.

“Our mission is to be a significant influence in meeting the changing needs of Panhandle families by providing direct services and encouragement to turn poverty into opportunity and to attain a higher quality of life by achieving self-sufficiency,” York said.

The project will cover the front and partial side of PCS’s home office in Amarillo at 1309 8th Street and will display the “key” phrase “Inspire Community Action,” which will “exist as a reminder that we are stronger when we stand together as a community taking action toward helping,” PCS stated.