Panhandle Community Services offers utility assistance funds for area customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Community Services announced that utility customers in the Texas Panhandle who are unable to pay their utility bills can contact the organization to apply for utility bill assistance. The non-profit serves all 26 counties in the Panhandle area.

PCS said it has temporarily waived the requirement for in-person appointments in order to conduct the qualification process until Dec 7. Until then, those who wish to seek assistance can fill out an application form and return it for consideration.

PCS said funds will still be available after Dec. 7, however, scheduled appointments will again be necessary in order to discuss the needs with an agent.

Those interested can pick up an application form at any one of the organization’s 14 regional offices, or contact them to have the form either mailed, faxed or emailed to them.

For more information, you can call PCS at 1-855-459-3714 or visit their website.

The non-profit added that Xcel Energy customers can also call the company at 1-800-895-4999 to discuss payment arrangements with their customer service agents.