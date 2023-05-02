AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In recognition of Community Action Month in May, focused on the impact of Community Action Agencies, Panhandle Community Services announced that it will host a free family event on Tuesday featuring games, food, music, and other attractions.

The event will be held at the PCS center located at 1309 SW 8th Ave. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the released information.

“PCS wants the families we serve to know they are valuable and that their stories matter,” said a release from the organization, “We will be collecting stories on Tuesday, especially of those who fall into the Medicaid gap. The videos will be used as an advocacy tool to bring attention to our desire to see the expansion of Medicaid in Texas as we have the highest uninsured rate in the nation.”

As noted by PCS on its website, the organization was created as a result of the 1964 Economic Opportunity Act that created the nationwide Community Action Network, which uses federal dollars locally to offer specialized programming for citizens in need in their communities. Its programs and services aim to target poverty-related issues to “bridge the gap between poverty and self-sufficiency.”