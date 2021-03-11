Panhandle Community Services hosting two community assistance events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Community Services announced two community assistance drives for qualifying Panhandle citizens.

On Friday, March 12, PCS will be hosting a hiring event at Amarillo College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be located at Russell Hall, room 104.

According to PCS, applicants must be at least 18 years old, bring a resume and be prepared to interview.

For more information, visit pcsvcs.org/careers.

According to agency officials, PCS is also hosting a utility assistance blitz for low to moderate income families on Saturday, March 11, at the Tascosa Drive In, 1999 Dumas Drive, in Amarillo.

The focus of the blitz is for families who have experienced loss due to COVID-19, and have received a disconnect notice for a gas or electric utility bill, the agency said.

The goal, according to PCS, is to help as many income eligible families as possible. PCS officials noted they do have the ability to assist approximately 300 families on a first come first serve basis.

To qualify, families will need to bring:

Copies of birth certificates for every member of the family, including children

Government issued ID for all members 18 years or older

Proof of 30-day income (paystubs, 2021 SS award letter, child support, unemployment benefit, VA benefit, etc.)

Disconnect notice from electric or gas company (name of applicant must be included on the bill)

For more information, visit pcsvcs.org/.