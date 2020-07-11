Panhandle Community Services gets $3 million to help those hit hard by the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Community Services has received $3 million to help those hit hard by the pandemic.

The organization hopes these funds will help families in 26 counties get back on their feet.

The money will be used to help residents pay utility bills, medical costs, and much more.

“We were able to facilitate this care funding that’s specific for those who experienced loss due to COVID-19,” said PCS Communications Director ChristJunelbert. “We just had this money come available june 22 and we’ve already been able to help 173 people.”

To get the help, you do need to apply on the organization’s website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: