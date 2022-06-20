AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Panhandle Community Services (PCS) and Superior Health Plan announced that the entities are opening two Community Hygiene Closets for families and people who need access to hygiene products. The closets will be located in Amarillo and Dumas

The launch of the Dumas closet will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The closet will be located at 801 S Bliss, Run 101B in Dumas, and the closet will be open from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Superior Health Plan will present a check to PCS during the opening.

The launch of the Amarillo closest will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on June 28. The closet will be located at 1309 SW 8th Ave. and the closet will be open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. Superior Health Plan will also present a check to PCS during this opening.

“We’re excited to work with Panhandle Community Services to provide families access to the personal care items they need,” said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior Health Plan. “Combined with the many other ways we support Texas communities; these hygiene closets allow us to help Texans right where they are.”

Superior Health Plan was founded in 1999. They are a managed care company that delivers healthcare throughout Texas. Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties, with nearly 4,000 employees in 7 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

For more information, visit the Panhandle Community Services website.