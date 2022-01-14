Panhandle Community Services, Amarillo Library, to host health insurance event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Community Services organization, along with the Amarillo Public Library, will be hosting an event Saturday, aimed at helping individuals receive health insurance.

According to a news release, Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an event at 11 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 15) at the Amarillo Southwest Branch Library, located at 6801 SW 45th Ave. to help individuals navigate the health insurance marketplace.

During the event, certified health navigators will be available to assist individuals in applying, enrolling and understanding health insurance through the marketplace. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event:

Address and information about household;

Social security numbers for individuals applying;

Any immigration documentation individuals have (if applicable);

Tax filing information;

Estimate of income for 2022;

Information on employer-based insurance (if applicable);

Previous year’s marketplace plan details (if applicable).

According to the release, individuals are asked to call 806-372-2531 for more information.