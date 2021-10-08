Panhandle Community Services aims to help families with energy costs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Community Services (PCS) announced it will highlight National Weatherization Month through a Friday morning event providing available specialists for people struggling with utility bills, as well as free hotdogs for the community, weatherization coloring books, and more.

The event was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1309 SW 8th Ave.

According to PCS, it has worked to use the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) to help low-income families with energy costs. The program was established to help save energy, improve the health and safety of homes, and support jobs and small businesses. Events such as the one scheduled for Friday are meant to help state and local WAP agencies showcase the importance of the programs.

“According to the US Department of Energy, low-income households carry a larger burden for energy costs, typically spending 13.9% of total annual income versus 3.0% for other households (2020ORNL study).” Said PCS, “Often, they must cut back on health care, medicine, groceries, and childcare to pay energy bills.”

“Weatherization returns $2.78 in nonenergy benefits for every $1.00 invested in the program. Non-energy benefits represent tremendous value for families whose homes receive weatherization services. After weatherization, families have homes that are more livable, resulting in fewer missed days of work (e.g. sick days, doctor visits), and decreased out-of-pocket medical expenses by an average of $514. The total health and household-related benefits for each unit averages $14,148.”