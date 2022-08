AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Community Partnership is set to host the event, “ED: Talks: The Profession That Creates All Others” at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Great Hall at Polk Street United Methodist Church.

The event, according to the organization, will feature Teachers of the Year and Career and Technical Education Teachers who will discuss “how educators are preparing our students for their future career.”

You can register for the free event here.