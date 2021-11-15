Panhandle Breast Health, White Deer Land Museum hosts ‘Bra Talk’ program exhibit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) and the White Deer Land Museum will host an exhibit of “Art Bras” as part of the ongoing Bra Talk program aimed to support breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. The exhibit will be available at the museum at 112 S. Cuyler in Pampa.

Made by Pampa and Panhandle women, PBH described the exhibit as offering, ” an artistic, tangible way to express feelings and experiences associated with the disease, treatment, and effects of cancer” on the lives of survivors, their family, and their friends.

“Making an art bra gives survivors create space after having dealt with a life-threatening experience,” said PBH Founder and Executive Director Leticia Goodrich. Medical research has found that creative arts can be healing and help reduce anxiety. “The bras are created in a group setting which is also beneficial because social isolation is often associated with a shorter survival rate among cancer patients. Bra Talk Exhibits not only honor the artists’ work but also become an educational tool. The bras tell stories, teach and inspire.”

More information on PBH can be found here.