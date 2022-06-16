AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Panhandle Breast Health said the organization will host its second Pitch for Purpose Cornhole Tournament later this summer, raising money to benefit the organization.

According to a news release from the organization, the tournament will begin at 9 a.m. July 30 at the Amarillo Netplex, located at 3723 SW 58th. The entry fee for the tournament is $100 for a two-person team and will include lunch, drinks, and a goodie bag. The tournament will feature social and competitive tiers, with prizes for the top three teams in each tier.

Panhandle Breast Health is a nonprofit organization that provides education, support, and greater access to breast health services. According to the news release, the organization also promotes awareness of early detection of breast cancer as well as healthy lifestyles for Texas Panhandle residents.

For more information about the Panhandle Breast Health organization, visit its website.