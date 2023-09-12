AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Breast Health is set to host its third annual “Tee Off for Tatas” golf tournament this weekend. The tournament will tee off at the Comanche Trail golf course at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Judy Neill, PBH’s executive director, said it costs $500 to register a four-person team. Registration is still open and can be completed online.

“We encourage them to register by noon on Friday, but they are welcome to come Sunday afternoon as well. They can register online at panhandlebreasthealth.org,” said Neill. “That includes carts, goodie bags, door prizes, Rudy’s Country Store Bar-B-Que is providing a meal for us.”

Neill said the tournament gives PBH a chance to raise awareness about breast cancer in men.

“This is an opportunity to get some information out to men which is something we don’t often get to do, but men are susceptible to breast cancer,” detailed Neill “It’s only about one percent of all breast cancer is in men, but it does still occur. And whether it’s a man, a young woman of any age, or anyone, they need to know their bodies and what is normal for them. And if it’s not normal, they need to talk to their doctor and schedule a mammogram.”

According to Neill, the proceeds will benefit PBH’s life-saving mission of decreasing breast cancer deaths by increasing mammography rates.

“We are a 501-C3 non-profit serving the Texas Panhandle. Although we have a lot of grant funds that provide mammograms, there are overhead expenses and things that keep the organization running. So that is primarily where the funds will go. We began paying for mammograms, directly paying, last year. This year we have provided over a quarter of a million dollars in services of free mammograms and that’s to about 100 people,” she said.

Neill added that PBH provides mammograms to people who are uninsured, primarily women over 40. She said they also provide mammograms to younger women and men with a physician’s referral.