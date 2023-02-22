AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Panhandle Breast Health partner with Amarillo College Pride, inviting the community to a “Cancer Prevention Health” fair.

The fair is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, in the Ware Student Commons building of Amarillo college.

According to a PBH flyer, the fair will offer free mammograms after signing up as well as free vaccines on site.