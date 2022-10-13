AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Breast Health invites the community out to a “Kick-off and Health” fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 at the Atrium, located on 6900 I-40 in suite 230.

According to a PBH flyer, PBH encourages guests to join them in the Transcending Limits Cancer screening initiative Kickoff aiming to raise awareness, and increase cancer screening and vaccination rates.

Transcending Limits is an organization that guides LGBTQ+ community members through screenings for breast/chest and cervical cancer, and encourages HPV vaccinations.

Officials said the event will offer refreshments and vendors for guests.

Vendors Include:

Cenikor

Haven Health Clinics

Panhandle Breast Health

Panhandle Community Services

PASO

Region 16 Education Service Center

Somrando El Sueno

For more information on the Panhandle Breast Health event visit, here.