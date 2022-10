AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) program invite the community out to bring awareness to Breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) month.

According to a PBH press release, the event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Atrium, located at 6900 I-40 suite 230. The event will feature refreshments, door prizes, and also more information on breast cancer.

For more information on the Panhandle Breast Health BCA event visit, here.