AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Breast Health is hosting its third annual “Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament” on Sept. 17 at the Comanche Trail Golf Course.

PBH said the entry fee for a 4-person team is $500 with all proceeds aimed at benefiting its efforts to decrease breast cancer deaths by increasing mammography rates.

“We encourage teams to register early to reserve their spot,” said Kaeleigh Price, Board of Director vice president and chair of the Golf Tournament Committee.

PBH said the team fee will include 18 holes of golf, one cart per two people, a meal, refreshments, swag bags, door prizes, and top team awards.

The players will also have the opportunity to purchase mulligans and a “pink advantage.” Special prizes will be awarded for Longest Drive and Closest to Pin, along with the Hole-in-One prize.

Officials also said Kendra Scott will have a “Kendra Gives Back” event during the tournament to benefit Panhandle Breast Health.

The tournament sponsors for this year include United Supermarkets, Amarillo National Bank, BSA Health System, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, Moore County Hospital District, Purpose + Passion Boutique, SKP Creative, Jones Press, and Victor B. Glenn, CPA.

PBH officials said those wanting to sponsor the event, donate door prizes, or volunteer at the tournament can contact Judy Neill, executive director, at 806-331-4710 or by email at judy@pbh-ama.org.