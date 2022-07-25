AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Breast Health announced that it will host a raffle drawing, as well as a cornhole tournament, on Saturday with the aim of using proceeds to benefit the organization.

According to Panhandle Breast Health, the “Pitch for Purpose” Cornhole Tournament will be held at the Amarillo Netplex on Saturday, with registration opening at 8 a.m. and the event beginning at 9 a.m.

For those wishing to participate in the cornhole tournament, the organization said that registration will cost $100 for a two-person team. Competetive and social tiers will be available, as well as cash and other prizes. Further, participants in the tournament will receive a free lunch, two drinks, and goodie bags.

Registration for the cornhole tournament is also available online.

The organization detailed that the raffle drawing, also held on Saturday, will cost $10 each or $100 for 15. Possible prizes from the raffle include:

$1,000 gift card to Academy Sports

Four briskets from Tyson Foods – 71 pounds

Kenneth Wyatt “Rider on the Rim” print

More information on the events and organization can be found at the Panhandle Breast Health website, or by calling 806-331-4710.