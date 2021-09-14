Panhandle Breast Health collaborates with Friends of the Canyon Area Library for ‘Bra Talk Factory’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) is collaborating with Friends of the Canyon Area Library to present a “Bra Talk Factory” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 29. at the Canyon Area Library.

PBH said Bra Talk is designed to reach and honor breast cancer survivors through art activity.

PBH continues saying Bra Talk Factory is an opportunity to use one’s imagination and create art that expresses their breast cancer journey whether as a survivor or someone who walked the journey with a survivor relative or friend and all art bras created will later be exhibited in Canyon.

The Canyon Area Library is located at 1501 3rd Avenue.