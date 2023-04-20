AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Panhandle Breast Health recently announced its new campaign, encouraging members of the community to have routine mammograms.

According to a news release from the nonprofit organization, Panhandle Breast Health’s “Screened and Seen” campaign highlights personal stories from people who have been directly or indirectly impacted by breast cancer.

The goal of the campaign is to “convey the critical message that mammography screening can help detect breast cancer in its earlier stages, which saves lives,” the release said. The organization aims at connecting with people on a personal level through this campaign and specifically addresses the importance of mammograms in the LGBTQ+ community, which organizers said is often overlooked in discussions about breast cancer prevention.

“I want to make a difference in someone’s life, and with PBH, I can do that. My momma is a colon cancer survivor, and I lost a cousin to breast cancer,” Nicole Hirschler, the president of the organization’s board of directors, said in the campaign. “PBH is making a difference, and I love being a part of it.”

According to the release, Panhandle Breast Health provides access to mammograms for uninsured residents of the Texas Panhandle, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to benefit from early detection. For more information, visit the organization’s website or call 806-331-4710.