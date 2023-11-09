AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Breast Health announced it will partner with AC Pride and other organizations on Thursday to host an Early Detection Services event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ware Student Commons at Amarillo College’s Washington Street campus.

According to PBH, the event will be part of the “Transcending Limits Cancer Screening Initiative” and will offer education and resources about screenings for breast/chest cancer, cervical cancer, and colorectal cancer, alongside recommendations about HPV vaccinations.

Other participating organizations, noted PBH, include:

Haven Health Clinics, which is a Texas Breast and Cervical Cancer Services provider;

The City of Amarillo Public Health Department; and

Get FIT to Stay FIT, a grant-funded program through the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, PBH provides no-cost mammograms for uninsured people in the Texas Panhandle region, and operates multiple programs focused on education, awareness, and early screenings to prevent and give opportunities for early treatment for a number of cancers. In September, PBH also held its third annual “Tee-Off for Tatas” golf tournament.

Those searching for more information about breast/chest cancer, screening services and other resources can contact PBH by calling 806-331-4710.