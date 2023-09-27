AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance held a mental health legislative update and briefing to discuss the approved increase in mental health funding from the 88th legislative session.

Senior Vice President for Meadows Health Policy Institute Nelson Jarrin led the briefing, detailing how funding will be used to improve mental health across the state.

“There’s been a bipartisan commitment to improving and investing more in the mental health system over the last few legislative sessions,” said Jarrin. “This session was historic it was called the biggest single increase of any state legislature in history, there was a 30% increase. So roughly 3 billion new dollars that’s going into mental health.”

Jarrin said overall the Texas Legislature invested $11.7 billion in behavioral health this past session.

Funding will go towards a state hospital, as well as diversion programs and resources for those in need.

“The state hospital long-term will be the most impactful because you don’t have that resource here, you have to drive hours to get to some type of resource like that,” said Jarrin. “I also don’t want to say that a hospital is where people should be receiving their treatment, because ultimately a person that ends up in a hospital has gone downhill and to the point where they’re in crisis, and then they need that level of treatment.”

Darrin continued, “So my hope is that the hospital is a flagship marker here. But there’s a lot of other community support and efforts that complement that and ultimately, over the long run, keep people out of that hospital.”

PBHA Leadership Committee Member Dave Clark shared the additional funding will invest in children’s mental health and help law enforcement.

“You know, we’ve had school shootings and all that,” said Clark. “It’s like how do we begin to identify all those issues? You know, before that before we see the shooting and whatnot. “So, the legislation has identified that, found the programs, funding those programs, not years later but now.”

Clark continued, “We don’t have jails full of criminals because of burglary or things like that. We’ve got people in jails who are filling them because of mental health, and we can’t find a bed in Texas to get them to. For example, we’ve taken people here to the Valley, Wichita Falls, and Big Springs just to get them out of mental health beds. So having this new facility is going to immediately take care of the backlog of people that need to be in bed, more importantly, to have treatment.”

Overall Darrin shared the goal is to reduce the stigma around mental health and provide resources to organizations and those in need.

“Mental health is important, we should think of mental health or our brain just like we do any other health condition,” said Jarrin. “That’s part of erasing the stigma one, but also, because that’s how you become a productive citizen, that’s how if you’re a child that you do well in school. So, we need healthy, productive citizens in Texas to be able to lead us into the future.”