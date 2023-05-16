Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance (PBHA) will be hosting the “Thinking Differently: Art and Mental Wellness event on Friday, May 19 at the Sunset Center on 3701 Plains Blvd from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
According to PBHA, the event will be a hands-on exploration of art and its impact on mental health. The event will be open to the community, with a special focus on students in grades 6-12 and their family members.
PBHA said that all are invited to come and experience different forms of artistic expression and to “learn their link to mental health and wellness.”
