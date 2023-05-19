(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 19, 2023.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is giving the community a chance to explore the impact of mental health with art at an event on Friday evening.
According to a poster from PBHA, “Thinking Differently: Art and Mental Wellness” will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Sunset Center, located at 3701 Plains Blvd.
The event, the poster read, invited the community to a hands-on exploration of art and its impact on mental health.
PBHA noted that the event is focused on the attendance of students in grades 6-12 and their family members.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.