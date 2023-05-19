(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 19, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is giving the community a chance to explore the impact of mental health with art at an event on Friday evening.

According to a poster from PBHA, “Thinking Differently: Art and Mental Wellness” will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Sunset Center, located at 3701 Plains Blvd.

The event, the poster read, invited the community to a hands-on exploration of art and its impact on mental health.

PBHA noted that the event is focused on the attendance of students in grades 6-12 and their family members.