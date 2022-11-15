AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Auto Burglary & Theft Unit (PABTU) is set to host a special event which will give the community an opportunity to receive free vehicle identification number (VIN) etching and stamping among other services.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3 at the barn behind the Justice of the Peace three office located at 13651 I-40 West Frontage Road, PABTU detailed that they will offer free trailer stamping, vehicle VIN etching and catalytic converter stamping and painting.

PABTU described VIN stamping as stamping the VIN number into the trailer while VIN etching is engraving the VIN number into the window. In addition, catalytic converter stamping is stamping the last eight of the VIN number onto the catalytic converter and painting it.

These methods are used, according to PABTU, to prevent vehicle and component theft.

For more information call 806-379-2871.