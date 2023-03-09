AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit advised the community to be aware of stolen vehicles being sold on social media sites, after noting an increase in such sales in the last five months.

According to PABTU, the sellers in those incidents tended to speak Spanish and target Spanish-speaking buyers. The vehicles involved were higher-end trim pickup trucks reported stolen from the Dallas and Houston areas. The transactions were all in cash, with PABTU noting that some buyers spent up to $50,000. While these vehicles appeared legitimate, PABTU said they were stolen and sold with “fictitious” titles.

Officials with PABTU advised that community members should use caution when buying vehicles from social media sites. Further, PABTU advised that community members should:

Buy vehicles from reputable dealers;

Be cautious of cash-only deals;

Take photos of the people involved in the sale or their identification;

Meet at the tax office to fill out title paperwork;

Check all documents for authenticity;

Remember that anything that seems “too good to be true” probably is; and

Not buy from new social media profiles or profiles that do not have a sales history.

En Español:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – El Unidad de Robo y Robo de Panhandle Auto aconsejó a la comunidad que esté al tanto de los vehículos robados que se venden en los sitios de redes sociales, después de notar un aumento en dichas ventas en los últimos cinco meses.

PABTU dijo que los vendedores en esos incidentes tendían a hablar español y apuntaban a compradores de habla hispana. Los vehículos involucrados eran camionetas de gama alta reportadas como robadas en las áreas de Dallas y Houston. Todas las transacciones fueron en efectivo, y PABTU señaló que algunos compradores gastaron hasta $ 50,000. Si bien estos vehículos parecían legítimos, PABTU dijo que fueron robados y vendidos con títulos “ficticios.”

PABTU también dijo que los miembros de la comunidad deben tener cuidado al comprar vehículos en los sitios de redes sociales. Además, PABTU aconsejó que los miembros de la comunidad deberían:

Comprar los vehículos de proveedores de confianza;

Cuidado con las ofertas solo en efectivo;

Tomar fotos de las personas involucradas en la venta;

Reunirse en la oficina de impuestos para completar el papaleo del título;

Deben verificar todos documentos para verificar su autenticidad;

Recordar que todo lo que parece “demasiado bueno para ser verdad” probablemente sea; y

No deben comprar en nuevos perfiles de redes sociales o perfiles que no tengan un historial de ventas.