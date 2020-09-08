Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit warns against leaving your vehicle running as cold weather approaches

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With cold weather on its way, the Amarillo Police Department is urging motorists not to give criminals the opportunity to steal their vehicles.

According to APD, when cold weather settles in people may start their vehicles to warm up and leave them unattended, giving thieves an open opportunity. Vehicles started and left unattended to warm up are the easiest vehicles to steal.

APD said 91% of stolen vehicles in Amarillo this year had the keys in the vehicle. There were 635 vehicles stolen, 578 of which were left with their keys.

According to the Texas Transportation Code, a driver may not leave a vehicle unattended without:

Stopping the engine;

Locking the ignition;

Removing the key from the ignition;

Setting the parking brake effectively; and

If standing on a grade, turning the front wheels towards the curb or side of the highway.

The requirements of the code do not apply to a driver who starts the engine of a vehicle by using a remote starter, or other similar device, that:

Remotely starts the vehicle’s engine without placing the key in the ignition; and

Requires the key to be placed in the ignition or physically present in the vehicle before the vehicle can be operated.

Breaking this code is counted as a Class C misdemeanor.

For more information, please contact the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit at 806-379-2871.

More from MyHighPlains.com: