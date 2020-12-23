Panera Bread coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panera Bread is expected to open up its first Amarillo location at 3514 South Soncy Road, according to Coldwell Banker Commercial.

“Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.” said the announcement.

Coldwell Banker Commercial runs a page keeping track of new businesses and restaurants coming to the area.