PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa woman started her own business after realizing an issue following the birth of her son.

Located inside Kristen Murrah’s home in Pampa, is her blanket business “Baby B’ZZZ.”

It all started after her son was born 10 years ago.

“He liked to be swaddled. Well all the blankets I could get at the store were only so big and he was a big baby and I couldn’t swaddle him up. So my mom said let’s go the fabric store and she knew how to sew and we decided that we would make our own minky baby blanket and we did,” said Kristen Murrah, Baby B’ZZZ Owner.

It became a family affair.

“My mom helped me. My dad watched the baby,” said Murrah.

Murrah, who had never sewn before was taught by her mom and picked it up quickly.

“I’ve read the manuals to all three of my machines. It’s a passion,” said Murrah.

After giving them as baby shower gifts and selling them at craft shows.

“I thought since I don’t teach anymore right now, I can do that as a business. I also lived in a much smaller house. Now I have this extra room and I can just do everything here. I can sew in here and I can sell all of my blankets out of here and I ship,” said Murrah.

Thousands of blankets later, her main customers still seem to be pretty happy with the results.

“Babies love them. They love them. They adore them. They’ve had their minkies for years, some people that I know. Some of these babies are five years old and they still carry their minky. They’ll just knock your socks off. That’s what my mom says,” said Murrah.

Murrah also sells youth and adult blankets as well.

To learn more about her business and what all she has to offer, click here.