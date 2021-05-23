Pampa woman dead, man in jail on multiple charges after Sunday morning shooting

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa woman is dead and a Pampa man is in jail on multiple charges after an early morning shooting in Pampa.

The City of Pampa said officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of West Foster on a 911 open line call at 6:45 a.m. When officers made entry into the residence, they found Sarah Bolch, 38, of Pampa, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Connie Ogle. An autopsy has been ordered.

Authorities said officers continued to investigate the scene and arrested Matthew Bolch, 39, also of Pampa, on charges of Interference with the Duty of a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest and First Degree Murder.

The case is still under investigation by the PPD Criminal Investigations Division.