Pampa student arrested, charged with False Alarm report

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa ISD student has been arrested and charged with a False Alarm report.

According to the Pampa Police Department, about 9:25 a.m., the school resource officer was notified of a student at the high school who got a threatening Snapchat.

PPD said PISD implemented a lock-out and PPD began investigating the incident.

Police said the investigation showed evidence that the Snapchat was sent from a fake Snapchat account created by the student who reported the threat.

Pampa Police said the student was arrested and charged with False Alarm, Report (school), Penal Code 42.06, which is a State Jail Felony.

PPD said the student was turned over to the Gray County Juvenile Probation Department, and all school campuses under lock-out returned to normal activity.