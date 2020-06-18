Pampa resident writes book about living with autism

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa resident’s book about living with autism aims to inspire and educate people on the subject.

“Even though I’m one person, I’m one voice. I can still make a big difference,” said Robert Chancellor, “Autism: A New View” author.

What’s been three years of writing letters to the editor about living with autism to The Pampa News, Chancellor now hopes to reach a broader audience with his recently published book, “Autism: A New View.”

“To be honest, it came from a lot of bad memories. Some that I wish I could’ve put behind me but I had shoved so far down in myself that it had come back up at times that I really didn’t want it to and it was really just the therapy for me,” said Chancellor.

In the book, Chancellor draws from personal experiences in hopes of giving voice to the voiceless.

“Some people can not advocate for themselves like those on the lower end of the spectrum, even some on the high end of the spectrum, but it’s my job to basically get the word out there to make sure it’s not forgotten and not looked over,” said Chancellor.

Which just adds to Chancellor’s mission of helping those that have gone and are still going through what he has gone through.

“I’m not the only one with this. I’m not sure if Temple Grandin would say the same thing but she says we are different not less. I say we are not different, we are unique. Even though we have our struggles we can still triumph over what we can’t see and what we can see. Even if you’re not autistic, you’re not a mistake. Keep focused, keep active, keep strong,” said Chancellor.

For a look at Chancellor’s book, click here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/autism-robert-chancellor/1137100981

