HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fatal accident Sunday evening in Hutchinson County, east of Borger.

According to a news release, a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on SH 152 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday around five miles east of Borger. For an unknown reason, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Haley Nightingale of Pampa, left the roadway and traveled into the center median.

Nightingale over-corrected the steering to the right, the release said, and lost control of the Ford F-250. The release said the vehicle then traveled back onto the road in a side skid and rolled over. Nightingale, who was reported as not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. Nightingale died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol, the release said.