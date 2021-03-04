FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Pampa Regional Medical Center vaccine clinic dates are:

March 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

March 9 from 9a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pampa Regional Medical Center said they will have 1,200 first dose Pfizer vaccines, and will be first come first served at MK Brown for ages 16 and up.

Pampa Regional Medical Center said the second dose dates are March 26, 27, and 30.