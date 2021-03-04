The Pampa Regional Medical Center vaccine clinic dates are:
- March 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- March 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- March 9 from 9a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pampa Regional Medical Center said they will have 1,200 first dose Pfizer vaccines, and will be first come first served at MK Brown for ages 16 and up.
Pampa Regional Medical Center said the second dose dates are March 26, 27, and 30.
