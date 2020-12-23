Pampa Regional Medical Center receives their first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Following the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization approval last week, this is now the first week that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has began to be distributed.

The Pampa Regional Medical Center was one of the various sites across the state to receive one of these initial allocations.

Twilla Thomas, Chief Nursing Officer at the Pampa Regional Medical Center, stated, “COVID has taught us to be prepared for anything.”

She explained that after a slight change in plans, their medical center received their first allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“We actually had gotten notification last week that we were receiving some and then it didn’t show up, and then, so Monday morning we showed up and it was here. We were all excited,” said Thomas.

The facility received 200 doses in total and their frontline workers began receiving the vaccine this afternoon.

With the medical center having 250 people on staff, the first 30 doses were given today, while another 30 will be distributed tomorrow.

“Of the 30, they were nurses, physicians, and we did have a social worker receive it today, who’s involved in our behavior health unit, so she’s always around patients and then our x-ray staff,” explained Thomas.

This special delivery provided a slight sense of relief to the rural hospital, as they were also hit hard during the pandemic.

Thomas continued, “And we found that we were short of staff and then we also are receiving from a lot of the smaller hospitals around us: Wheeler, McLean, Borger. So we were having to turn those patients away, the ones that we would normally take.”

However, thanks to resources and helping hands from the state and quick thinking, they were able to stay afloat.

“Our ICU filled up with vented patients, something we’re not normally tasked with.. maybe one or two vents, but now we had a full ICU of vents, and we were able to open up another part of our hospital,” said Thomas.

Fortunately, within the past two weeks, the Pampa Regional Medical Center has seen their surge of COVID-19 patients decrease.

Thomas continued, “We have a little bit more flexibility in our ICU, whereas two weeks ago you were on a waiting list to get in the ICU and now we have a bed available.”