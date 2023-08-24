PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Police Department reports that it is investigating an incident that happened at the local Walmart.

According to police, officers were called to the Walmart with the only information given to them was to “get officers there.”

The department said when officers arrived they found that a woman and her child had allegedly been followed by a person inside the store. The person in question was made to leave by employees before officers had arrived.

Officers said they reviewed video footage and saw the incident.

Police said they have identified the alleged person involved and observed them following the woman and child in the store through video footage.

Via the Pampa Police Department Via the Pampa Police Department

The subject who was seen following the woman then got into a 4 door Silver GMC pickup that was said to have two other occupants inside.

The vehicle has not been found by police. The incident is being investigated by the Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for possible criminal charges.