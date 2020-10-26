Pampa Police Department looking for missing 63-year-old

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa Police need help finding missing 63-year-old, Scottie Clampit.

Police said Clampit was last seen on Oct. 17 at his home in Pampa.

Clampit has medical complications that require attention and medication that he left without.

According to police, Clampit made statements about traveling to Louisiana to see family members before he went missing.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5700.

