Pampa native joining the fight against human trafficking

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I just feel like my entire career has built up to this moment and now I get to go do something like this,” said Sabrina Stratford, Love Justice International Project Manager.

That something for Pampa native Stratford, is helping out in the fight against human trafficking.

The motivation behind this move all started back in 2016.

“I went to a fundraiser here in Colorado and it was survivors of human trafficking up on stage telling their story. That stuck in my heart. I kept researching it. Over this last year, it seems like you just can’t go anywhere without picking up a headline about human trafficking and understanding how pervasive it is, so it was on my heart,” said Stratford.

Then soon after, Stratford had a chance meeting with a member of Love Justice International, an organization that helps to fight and raise awareness about different causes around the globe including human trafficking.

“So with that I did some praying and next thing I know I’m quitting my full-time career and love justice has made me project manager. This is their first domestic project. I am going to be moving to Anchorage, Alaska and I’m going to go up there and I’m going to go fight it,” said Stratford.

Stratford will be managing teams of people that will be on the lookout for anything that resembles, looks like or could possibly be a human trafficking case at different transport areas.

“If all the red flags line up, then we call in airport police. That’s when they take over the human trafficker and from there we get to help the child. We make sure that they know that they are safe. I just feel like it’s those Pampa roots that really just enabled me to go to Alaska. I just feel like Alaska is suited for me. This position is suited for me and God has put me in this place at the right time,” said Stratford.

Stratford said that Love Justice International has intercepted over 25,000 people and prosecuted hundreds in human trafficking cases.

If you would like to learn more about Stratford and her mission of fighting human trafficking, you can email her at sabrina@lovejustice.ngo