City of Pampa mourns Fire Chief Greg Lee, dies after 40 years of service

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Pampa Fire Chief, Greg Lee, died Monday evening at the age of 63.

Announced by the City on Aug. 30, Lee began his tenure as the Fire Chief in 2016, and “dedicated his life to fire fighting with 40 years of service.”

“Chief Lee is survived by his wife, Linda, four daughters and seven grandkids.” said the City in its announcement on Lee’s passing, “Please keep Chief Lee’s immediate family and his City of Pampa family in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.”