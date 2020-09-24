Pampa man launches food delivery app to better serve smaller panhandle cities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa man is thinking local and has launched Ameribites, a food delivery app dedicated to serving smaller panhandle cities.

“Those bigger companies, they do not come to small towns. They don’t think it’s worth it to them,” Garrett Noland said. “We started in Pampa, and here in Pampa we deliver from almost every restaurant in town.”

After much success, Noland is now preparing to fully launch in Canyon. He has hired his drivers and is fully committed to the expansion.

“Most of our drivers we’re getting to hire in the Canyon area have experience already delivering for the bigger companies, and the busier we get the more people we’re going to hire,” Noland explained.

Noland is considering the demand for food delivery options during a pandemic as well. He makes it point to let customers know he will deliver to schools and hospitals while also making contactless delivery options available.

“I know everybody, especially right now, the times we have would be real appreciative of something like this,” Noland added.

Another reason he launched the food delivery app is to help revitalize local restaurants.

“This is going to help revitalize some of these restaurants, if you spend your money local you’re going to stay local,” Noland said.

To check out the app, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: