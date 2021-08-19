Pampa man indicted for First Degree Murder in Gray County

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Matthew Bolch has been indicted for First Degree Murder in Gray County.

In May of 2021, the City of Pampa said officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East Foster on a 911 open line call at 6:45 a.m.

The city said when officers made entry into the residence, they found Sarah Bolch, age 38, of Pampa, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Connie Ogle.

Authorities said officers continued to investigate the scene and arrested Matthew Bolch, 39, also of Pampa, on charges of Interference with the Duty of a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest and First Degree Murder.