PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a post on the City of Pampa’s Facebook page, on April 4th, 2023, officers from the Pampa Police Department, Pampa Fire Department, and Gray County EMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Starkweather in reference to an unconscious/unresponsive person.

The responding personnel found 80-year-old Eleanor Thatcher deceased inside the residence and her husband, 73-year-old Donald Thatcher, was also on scene.

According to the City of Pampa, the investigation into the cause of death led Investigators to present a case to the Grand Jury where indictments for both Manslaughter and Injury to an Elderly and these were handed down on Thursday, July 20th.

Donald Thatcher was subsequently arrested for those charges and incarcerated in the Gray County Jail on Friday, July 21st with a $1 million bond for each charge.

